On the third and final day of Stagecoach, things got wild! From Jason Aldean to Diplo bringing out Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Sam Hunt & Cam, safe to say these are one of a kind performances that make Stagecoach the unique experience it is famous for. Here are some of our favorite pics from the last day of Stagecoach.

Danielle Bradbery (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Adam Hambrick (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Abby Anderson and Jimmie Allen (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Lauren Alain (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Sam Hunt and Diplo (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Cam performs with Diplo (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Jason Aldean (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Jason Aldean (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

That was a LOT of fun in the desert. Now where can we get this neon hat?