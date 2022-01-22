Jason Aldean and Wife Play Drinking Game

Jason Aldean has revealed that he and his wife love to play a drinking game when they are watching TLCs, “Darcey & Stacey.” He spoke about the gaming, saying, “Darcey … she cries in like every scene. A very emotional lady. So we decided, me and Britt were sitting there one night, and I’m like, ‘We should do a shot of tequila every time she starts crying.’ It took us about two nights to figure out that it doesn’t take you long to get pretty smashed watching that show if you turn it into a game.” He also said, “Listen, this is what happens when you get married, and you have kids, and you binge-watch shows at night.”