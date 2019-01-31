January 31, 1993….Do you Remember this Garth Moment?

On January 31 in 1993, Garth Brooks sings the national anthem during a pre-game show that also features Tanya Tucker, Billy Burnette and Fleetwood Mac at Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Dallas beats Buffalo, 52-17 Carol and I were laughing because he must have been in the “Chris Gaines” phase with the mullet haircut and beard. The video quality isn’t great, but worth a look! (You will get a message that the NFL has blocked the content, click on the “WATCH ON YOUTUBE” link after the message.