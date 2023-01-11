Jana Kramer Reveals her New Boyfriend Lives in England

Jana Kramer recently shared that she is in a new relationship; and her boyfriend lives in England.

Jana said on a recent podcast episode, “I don’t know if this is my forever person. But, like, I’m not going to push away love, just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it.”

She continued, “I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what, I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

Jana adds, “I’m just enjoying where it’s at right now, and I’m enjoying feeling this way. We’re trying not to go more than three weeks without seeing each other.”

She and Mike Caussin divorced after years of marital problems and therapy. They co-wrote “The Good Fight,” as they tried to stay together. But this was the first holiday after the split – and the kids went to two different homes for Christmas.