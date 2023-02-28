98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

JAKE OWEN MOURNS LOSS OF DOG

February 28, 2023 8:54AM CST
JAKE OWEN MOURNS LOSS OF DOG
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jake Owen is mourning the loss of his English bulldog, named Merle, who died over the weekend. On Sunday (February 26th), Jake shared a video of Merle on Instagram writing, “Weird time for me these days. Lost another best friend. We shared almost 14 years together. He went more places than most people ever will, and slept thru most of it. He was with me thru the best of the best and worst moments of my life. Love ya Merle. You were my dawg.”

Taste of Country reports that Jake unexpectedly lost another beloved pet, his German Shepherd named Slash, in 2021.

