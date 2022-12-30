Dean told us: “I’ve definitely had to talk more this year than I ever have in my entire life, which was a big change. I was usually pretty quiet and reserved. But havin’ to put my heart out on the line, for folks to see, has been somethin’ that I’ve had to work at. But other than that, man, it’s just a lot of mornings seeing the Atlantic and the Pacific all in the same day, and going north, south, east, west, everywhere in this nation, and seeing the country real fast, which I’m really grateful for.”

In February, he’ll hit the road opening for Blake Shelton ’s Honky Tonk Tour.

’s Honky Tonk Tour. His debut single, “Don’t Come Lookin’” became his first #1 song.

