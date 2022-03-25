‘I’m One Lucky S-O-B’: Jake Owen Announces New Song That’ll Be A ‘Banger’

Jake Owen is getting ready for his latest song release. “Up There Down Here,” which is set to debut on Friday (March 25). Instead of the normal countdown to release, Owen opted for a video announcement while on a golf course. In the video, Owen pointed out a goose squawking in the distance saying, “he was once up there and now down here to talk about the new song.” Owen says the song is about an “angel on Earth” he even sang a bit of the song. In the caption of the video, Owen thanked songwriters, Zack Dyer, Summer Overstreet, and Travis Wood for the “banger.”