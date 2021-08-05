IM McGRAW, FAITH HILL TO STAR IN PREQUEL TO ‘YELLOWSTONE’

      Weather Alert

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will both star in the upcoming prequel to Yellowstone, called 1883, it was announced yesterday (Wednesday, August 4th) by streaming service Paramount+.  The prequel will also star Sam Elliott.

According to a release, “1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”

Tim and Faith will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively.

Tim said, “This is truly a dream job . . . The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life.  As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

Faith said, “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life . . .”

Additional cast members will be announced in the near future.

 

