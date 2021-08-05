IM McGRAW, FAITH HILL TO STAR IN PREQUEL TO ‘YELLOWSTONE’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will both star in the upcoming prequel to Yellowstone, called 1883, it was announced yesterday (Wednesday, August 4th) by streaming service Paramount+. The prequel will also star Sam Elliott.
According to a release, “1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”
Tim and Faith will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively.
Tim said, “This is truly a dream job . . . The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”
Faith said, “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life . . .”
Additional cast members will be announced in the near future.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)
A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)