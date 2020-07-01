      Weather Alert

Illinois Casinos Will Re-Open Today

Jul 1, 2020 @ 8:58am
July 1st marks the return of gaming in Illinois. Today Illinois casinos can re-open with Covid-19 restrictions. There will be capacity limits and fewer slot machines. Face coverings and health screenings are required for all employees and guests, regulators say, while buffets and valet parking are among the elements not allowed to resume operations.

The Illinois Gaming board laid out strict cleaning and spacing guidelines for all 10 casinos across the state.
Decks of cards, cash, chips, and dice will be constantly swapped out and sanitized.
Illinois casinos generate more than $15 million in state tax revenue and nearly $6 million in local tax dollars. Here’s the complete story from NBC-5 Chicago.

