98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

If You Have Imposter Syndrome You Likely Have Better Interpersonal Skills

September 7, 2023 10:30AM CDT
Share
If You Have Imposter Syndrome You Likely Have Better Interpersonal Skills
Businessman in discussion with coworker in office
Study:  If You Have Imposter Syndrome You Likely Have Better Interpersonal Skills

Imposter syndrome” is the belief that the success in your life isn’t deserved; or that it has been achieved through luck, rather than as a result of one’s own efforts or skills.

A new study finds that those with imposter syndrome have better interpersonal skills, which can actually make them a better employee.

People with the syndrome tend to think of themselves as “fraud” and fear that at any moment, everyone else will figure it out.

Lead researcher Basima Tewik, a psychologist with MIT, says, “People with imposter syndrome were basically the ones you’d want to work with.”

In experiments, people with imposter syndrome were found to be unconsciously trying to compensate for their “self-perceived ineptitude,” by becoming personable and easy to get along with.

There’s more, here:  (Daily Mail)

  • A study finds that those with imposter syndrome, or who believe they are “frauds” and everyone is on the verge of finding out, are usually unconsciously trying to compensate for their “self-perceived ineptitude” by being personable and easy to get along with
  • Ultimately, this makes them better employees
More about:
#ImposterSyndrome
#InterpersonalSkills
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

Lainey Wilson's Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
3

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Someone at Work Drives You Nuts? Do THIS.
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You

Recent Posts