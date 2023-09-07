If You Have Imposter Syndrome You Likely Have Better Interpersonal Skills

“Imposter syndrome” is the belief that the success in your life isn’t deserved; or that it has been achieved through luck, rather than as a result of one’s own efforts or skills.

A new study finds that those with imposter syndrome have better interpersonal skills, which can actually make them a better employee.

People with the syndrome tend to think of themselves as “fraud” and fear that at any moment, everyone else will figure it out.

Lead researcher Basima Tewik, a psychologist with MIT, says, “People with imposter syndrome were basically the ones you’d want to work with.”

In experiments, people with imposter syndrome were found to be unconsciously trying to compensate for their “self-perceived ineptitude,” by becoming personable and easy to get along with.

There’s more, here: (Daily Mail)