Hosting Easter Dinner Is More Stressful Than Catching a Flight?

March 22, 2023 11:00AM CDT
49% Say Hosting Easter Dinner Is More Stressful Than Catching a Flight  
Are you celebrating Easter at your home? 
A survey now reveals that, of 2,000 U.S. adults who do celebrate the holiday, 78% believe that hosting a large dinner is stressful.  And 59% find Easter, itself, to be stressful.

The average American has hosted five large dinners in the past 12 months.  Most commonly, these included a big life event, having a lot of family over, and having guests over.

And those who plan large dinners start shopping six days in advance.

Worth noting:  49% of those who were polled said that catching a plane was more stressful.

Serve up a little more, here:  (swnsdigital)

Maura Myles

 

