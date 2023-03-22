Hosting Easter Dinner Is More Stressful Than Catching a Flight?
March 22, 2023 11:00AM CDT
49% Say Hosting Easter Dinner Is More Stressful Than Catching a Flight
Are you celebrating Easter at your home?
A survey now reveals that, of 2,000 U.S. adults who do celebrate the holiday, 78% believe that hosting a large dinner is stressful. And 59% find Easter, itself, to be stressful.
The average American has hosted five large dinners in the past 12 months. Most commonly, these included a big life event, having a lot of family over, and having guests over.
And those who plan large dinners start shopping six days in advance.
Worth noting: 49% of those who were polled said that catching a plane was more stressful.
Serve up a little more, here: (swnsdigital)
More about: