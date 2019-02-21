“Heroes Discount” Available At Outback Steakhouse
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 21, 2019 @ 9:03 AM

Active and retired military personnel can get a “heroes discount” today at Outback Steakhouse. The restaurant announced it’s part of a partnership with “Operation Homefront,” which is a non-profit supporting military families. At any Outback location today, servicemen and women, firefighters, first responders and police can get 20-percent off their check. The discount excludes tax, tip and alcohol and after Thursday, Outback says heroes can still receive a ten-percent discount every day. Here’s more from Outback Steakhouse.

