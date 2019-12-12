Here’s Why You Should Always Ask for a Receipt at McDonald’s
(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Next time you’re at McDonald’s, skip the drive-thru and automated kiosk. Instead, speak to the cashier like in the old days; it could be worth your effort.
After you place your order, ask for a receipt, advises a former employee in a Quora post, claiming that will guarantee the customer extra perks and the freshest food.
Kamran Adnan notes that “mystery shoppers” known as “Gapbusters,” are used to rate the restaurant and staff. Since they’re reimbursed for their purchases, they’ll need the paper from the register.
“Gapbusters” tend to come between 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m, so that’s when workers will be on alert to tend to those who request receipts, according to Adnan. Here’s the complete story from Taste of Home.