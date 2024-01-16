Here’s Why People Buy Bread and Milk Before a Major Winter Storm – Wrong Items

Why Do People Buy Bread and Milk Before a Major Winter Storm?

A common phenomenon, before a major winter storm, is a rush on bread and milk at the local grocery store… But why does this happen?

Apparently, this unique shopping dates back to the Great Blizzard of 1978, which hit New England, and left people trapped in their homes for days, without staple groceries. Chicago experienced a similar blizzard that same year, as well as back in 1967.

Instead of perishable items like milk and bread, it’s advised to actually stock up on shelf-stable goods before a major storm.

What are these? According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) – part of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA):

Foods that can be safely stored at room temperature, or “on the shelf,” are called “shelf stable.” These non-perishable products include jerky, country hams, canned and bottled foods, rice, pasta, flour, sugar, spices, oils, and foods processed in aseptic or retort packages and other products that do not require refrigeration until after opening. Not all canned goods are shelf stable. Some canned food, such as some canned ham and seafood, are not safe at room temperature. These will be labeled “Keep Refrigerated.”

In order to be shelf stable, perishable food must be treated by heat and/or dried to destroy foodborne microorganisms that can cause illness or spoil food. Food can be packaged in sterile, airtight containers. All foods eventually spoil if not preserved.

