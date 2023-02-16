Here’s Why More Americans Are Getting Plastic Surgery: ‘ZoomBoom

Interest in plastic surgery is on the rise, according to a survey of plastic surgeons who belong to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

More people seeing themselves on Zoom, during lockdown may have contributed to the boom. But the trend has held steady (no nip, not even a tuck), even as people return to the office.

60% also said an increase in disposable income was a motivating factor.

58% of facial plastic surgeons reported an increase in treatments over the past year. 82% of procedures performed in 2022 were minimally invasive – and included Botox, fillers, and topicals. Popular surgeries included facelifts and eyelid surgery.

Nose jobs were most-requested for those under 34.

Otoplasty, which is a procedure to make the ears less prominent, was equally popular among men and women.

