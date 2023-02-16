98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Here’s Why More Americans Are Getting Plastic Surgery: ‘ZoomBoom

February 16, 2023 11:00AM CST
Healthcare and Medical concept, patient listening intently to a female doctor explaining patient symptoms or asking a question as they discuss paperwork together in a consultation.
Study:  Interest In Plastic Surgery on the Rise

Interest in plastic surgery is on the rise, according to a survey of plastic surgeons who belong to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

More people seeing themselves on Zoom, during lockdown may have contributed to the boom.  But the trend has held steady (no nip, not even a tuck), even as people return to the office.

60% also said an increase in disposable income was a motivating factor.

58% of facial plastic surgeons reported an increase in treatments over the past year.  82% of procedures performed in 2022 were minimally invasive – and included Botox, fillers, and topicals.  Popular surgeries included facelifts and eyelid surgery.

Nose jobs were most-requested for those under 34.

Otoplasty, which is a procedure to make the ears less prominent, was equally popular among men and women.

See more, here:  (UPI)

