Here’s What Stressed Us Out Most in 2020

What were the most stressful parts of 2020? A new poll found the top five were general COVID-19 stress . . . not being able to do things like go to bars and movies . . . the presidential election . . . having to change up your day-to-day routine . . . and spending so much time stuck inside.
Is there anyone out there who DIDN’T find this septic-tank-of-a-year stressful?
Two-thirds of us have had a personal crisis at some point this year – whether professional or personal or both. And almost 7 -out-of-10 Americans now say 2020 has left them feeling defeated. And: Nearly eight-in-10 Americans say 2020 caused an existential crisis for the country.
Here are the five most stressful things about this year, according to the poll, which was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Vejo:
1. The stress of COVID-19 in general.
2. Not being able to enjoy things you used to do… Like going to bars and movies.
3. The presidential election.
4. Having to change up your day-to-day routine because of COVID.
5. Spending so much time stuck inside.
Misinformation about the virus also made the top ten.
And so did the constant BARRAGE of news we got, thanks to the 24-hour news cycle.