Here’s the Really Cute Reason Why Dogs Follow You to the Bathroom
Jan 13, 2022 @ 10:00am
If your dog follows you to the bathroom, you should know it’s not a unique behavior. It’s what they do.
Dr. Christa Coppola, a Certified Dog Behaviorist for
SeniorTailWagger.com
says the main reason your pooch follows you into the bathroom is because they simply like to be where you are.
Coppola says, “
Dog are obligate social animals, which means socialization is a genuinely natural behavior for them. This is part of what makes them such fantastically loyal companions
.”
Be Chewy
notes that dogs don’t know what a bathroom is, nor what it is we do in there; so they’re not just creepily trying to watch you do your business. They do smell a clue, perhaps… LOL
Coppola says the behavior is not concerning, unless it’s just one of many distress behaviors a dog may exhibit when separated from you… In which case, you should talk to your vet about it.
Bark up this tree, for more: (
Yahoo
)
