Here’s the Really Cute Reason Why Dogs Follow You to the Bathroom

Jan 13, 2022 @ 10:00am
There’s A Really Cute Reason Why Dogs Follow You to the Bathroom
If your dog follows you to the bathroom, you should know it’s not a unique behavior.  It’s what they do.
Dr. Christa Coppola, a Certified Dog Behaviorist for SeniorTailWagger.com says the main reason your pooch follows you into the bathroom is because they simply like to be where you are.
Coppola says, “Dog are obligate social animals, which means socialization is a genuinely natural behavior for them.  This is part of what makes them such fantastically loyal companions.”
Be Chewy notes that dogs don’t know what a bathroom is, nor what it is we do in there; so they’re not just creepily trying to watch you do your business.  They do smell a clue, perhaps…  LOL
Coppola says the behavior is not concerning, unless it’s just one of many distress behaviors a dog may exhibit when separated from you…  In which case, you should talk to your vet about it.
Bark up this tree, for more:  (Yahoo)

  • An expert says your dog follows you to the bathroom because they just want to be near you, and they have no idea what a bathroom even is or why you’re in there— and the behavior is not concerning unless it’s one of many distress behaviors your pet exhibits when they are separated from you, in which case you should talk to your vet
