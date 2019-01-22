Here’s A Simple Way To Protect Against The Flu
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 22, 2019 @ 6:53 AM

Flu season is in full swing across North America but there is a simple step you can take that will go a long way to protecting you and your family from coming down with the bug.
University of Illinois at Chicago researchers have found that flu and cold viruses lose some of their severity and contagious effects when the humidity is over 40 percent. The easiest way to boost moisture levels in the home is to add plants, which pull water from the air through the natural process of transpiration.
The larger the greenery, the better protection it can offer. Experts suggest ferns, palms, and ZZ plants work well. Here’s more from ABC-13.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jake Owen to star in First Movie How Much Does It Cost to Attend the Super Bowl? OZZY OSBOURNE Sells Bat Plush Toy with Removable Head Lauren Alaina & Fiance Alex Hopkins Split, End Engagement What Actually Works to Prevent Kids from Getting Colds? HOTELS.COM IS GIVING AWAY FREE HOTEL ROOMS AFTER THE SUPER BOWL FOR FUTURE PARENTS LOOKING TO SCORE A GAME BABY
Comments