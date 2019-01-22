Here’s A Simple Way To Protect Against The Flu

Flu season is in full swing across North America but there is a simple step you can take that will go a long way to protecting you and your family from coming down with the bug.

University of Illinois at Chicago researchers have found that flu and cold viruses lose some of their severity and contagious effects when the humidity is over 40 percent. The easiest way to boost moisture levels in the home is to add plants, which pull water from the air through the natural process of transpiration.

The larger the greenery, the better protection it can offer. Experts suggest ferns, palms, and ZZ plants work well. Here’s more from ABC-13.