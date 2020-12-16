      Weather Alert

Here Are the Phrases from 2020 – We Never Want to Hear Again

Dec 16, 2020 @ 9:45am

There were several DOZEN new phrases which came into our lives this year . . . and none of us is sure that we want to keep any of them around.

A new poll asked which words and phrases from 2020 we’d LOVE to never have to hear again . . . and most of the top answers are related to the pandemic.

The list includes:  Social distancing . . . the New Normal . . . bubble . . . unprecedented times . . . and covidiots.

Plus, we’re happy to throw out things like “Karen,” when it’s not a Proper noun or someone’s name.  How about:  maskne . . . quaranteam . . . Zoom bombing . . . anti-masker . . . and ‘rona. . Ugh.  Particularly, that last one.

