Here Are the Phrases from 2020 – We Never Want to Hear Again

There were several DOZEN new phrases which came into our lives this year . . . and none of us is sure that we want to keep any of them around.
A new poll asked which words and phrases from 2020 we’d LOVE to never have to hear again . . . and most of the top answers are related to the pandemic.
The list includes: Social distancing . . . the New Normal . . . bubble . . . unprecedented times . . . and covidiots.
Plus, we’re happy to throw out things like “Karen,” when it’s not a Proper noun or someone’s name. How about: maskne . . . quaranteam . . . Zoom bombing . . . anti-masker . . . and ‘rona. . Ugh. Particularly, that last one.