Help Your Ears, This NYE. Here’s How.
New Year’s Eve is full of celebrations, resolutions and noise.
Blaring music, party horns, kazoos and fireworks, can all cause problems for your ears.
To keep your ears from ringing, when you ring in the new year, health experts suggest: stay at least 500 feet from noise sources, such as speakers, a stage, or a fireworks-launch site.
Earplugs can also help, at loud gatherings.
If you are experiencing ear ringing, or ear pain, that’s time to call it a night, even if you haven’t yet heard the bell toll, at the stroke of midnight.
Doing this will help you hear many more sounds, in the years to come.