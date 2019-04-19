He Started Like This, What Happened to Brandon’s “Bacterial” Beard?

Earlier this week we learned Men’s Beards may contain more bacteria than dog’s carry in their fur. WCCQ’s Brandon Jones (the man with the beard) apparently caught enough grief to let Bossman “Clean” it for him!

The researchers sampled men’s beards and some dogs’ fur, and they found that 100% of the men had high microbial counts in their facial hair . . . versus about three-quarters of the dogs. And almost half the men had bacteria in their beards that could make someone sick. Here’s more from Daily Mail.