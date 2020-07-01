Having a Few Alcoholic Drinks a Week May be Better for your Brain than Avoiding Alcohol Completely
A new study looked at nearly 20,000 older U.S. adults and found those that drank lightly had better vocabularies and word recall, and scored higher on cognition tests compared to those who abstained from alcohol. The study defined low-to-moderate drinking as under eight drinks per week for women and under 15 drinks per week for men. The current U.S. guidelines say one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men are acceptable. The research team notes that drinking data was self-reported, and that study participants were mostly white, meaning the results might not be the same in other communities. Here’s the complete story from Yahoo.