Hasbro says Toys will be Ready for Christmas Despite Reports of Shortage

Officials with the Hasbro toy company have a message for parents: don’t put away your money just yet. Despite reports of an impending toy shortage due to COVID-related supply chain issues, the toy manufacturer has managed to post an 11 percent increase in third quarter earnings — and Hasbro’s interim CEO says he expects to do the same in the fourth quarter. “Our teams continue to work around the clock to secure transport for our goods to meet the robust demand for Hasbro brands,” says Rich Stoddart, who predicts there will be more than enough toys available this Christmas. What’s been the weirdest shortage caused by the pandemic?