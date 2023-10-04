HARDY CANCELS TOUR STOPS TO DEAL WITH ANXIETY

Hardy is canceling some of the upcoming stops on his The Mockingbird & The Crow Fall Tour to deal with his mental health.

He wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Octoer 3rd) that refunds will be made available for shows on October 5th and 7th and his October 6th appearance at the Georgia Rodeo will be moved to April 12th, 2024.

The singer wrote, “I need to be honest with everyone for a second. I’ve been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life. It’s caused me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital. I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans.”

Hardy plans to resume touring on October 12th in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

