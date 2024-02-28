Happy National Tooth Fairy Day!

It’s National Tooth Fairy Day. Picture a big, toothy grin, here!

Do you, or did you, celebrate the tradition in your home?

So, just how much is the fairy paying for teeth, these days?

Chew on this: A recent report from Delta Dental seems to indicate that the Tooth Fairy is paying less, this year, for a lost tooth, than last year. Time to clamp down, it seems.

Last year, the average payout for a child’s tooth was $6.23. This year, that amount is $5.84.