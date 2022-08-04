Happy 98.3 to Navy Vet Ervin Safranek from All of Us at 98.3 WCCQ!

Heartfelt “happy birthday” wishes from all of us go to Ervin Safranek, for turning 98.3!
On July 21st, Safranek, who is a Paw Paw resident and a World War II Navy veteran, turned 98… So, here we are!
And the good people at the LaSalle Veterans Affairs Clinic got together to surprise him, with a party, when they found out he would be coming in for a checkup. Shaw Local News Network reports that the workers decorated the clinic and got cupcakes with candles, to celebrate.
About a couple of dozen people sang to him and shared their good wishes for him. Many got to talking, and said that Safranek was constantly cracking them up, with his witty humor. He told them he feels lucky to be so healthy, and to have made it through so many challenging times. And Safranek confirmed that he’s still moving around independently, as well as driving about 20,000 miles per year.
To see the full article about this, and the funny reason why he chose serving in the Navy, instead of the Army, when he got drafted at 18, check out the whole story, from Shaw Local News Network.
If you’d like to add your birthday wishes for Mr. Safranek, please send your card to us, and we’ll be happy to deliver them to him. Or, add your name to our card for him, by clicking on our social media.
WCCQ 2410 Caton Farm Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403