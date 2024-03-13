98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Guess How Many Americans Can't Define Common Tax Terms…

March 13, 2024 10:00AM CDT
One in Five Americans Can’t Define Common Tax Terms

One in five Americans cannot define common tax terms like “adjusted gross income” or “filing status,” according to a survey of 2,000 adults.

43% of Americans expect a refund.  Respondents who believe they’re getting a tax refund think they’ll receive about $2,023.50…  which is down from last year’s average of $2,338.40.

Two-thirds (67%) of those polled said that, if they did get money back, they would use it in a more mature way, than in years past.

For many, this is the only time of year that they receive a windfall and how they treat these funds oftentimes sets the tone for their year financially,” says Tony Mokry of Cricket Wireless.

(Learn more, here:  swnsdigital)

Do you know the difference between gross and net income?

Recent Posts