Guess How Many Americans Can’t Define Common Tax Terms…

One in five Americans cannot define common tax terms like “adjusted gross income” or “filing status,” according to a survey of 2,000 adults.

43% of Americans expect a refund. Respondents who believe they’re getting a tax refund think they’ll receive about $2,023.50… which is down from last year’s average of $2,338.40.

Two-thirds (67%) of those polled said that, if they did get money back, they would use it in a more mature way, than in years past.

“For many, this is the only time of year that they receive a windfall and how they treat these funds oftentimes sets the tone for their year financially,” says Tony Mokry of Cricket Wireless.

Do you know the difference between gross and net income?