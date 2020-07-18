Good News: Pandemic Problems Teach Us How to Really Live… Thank You, Pandemic!
Here’s are a few more good news stories from the outbreak . . .
1. People are quitting smoking in record numbers because of coronavirus. A study in England found more people quit smoking in the first six months of this year than any other time on record . . . and 41% say it’s because of the pandemic.
2. The pandemic isn’t ruining exercise . . . in fact, three out of four people say it’s been EASIER to keep their fitness routine at home. And people have been trying all kinds of new exercise, including running, yoga, Pilates, hiking, and biking.
3. Four high school students in California created a brilliant coloring book to educate kids about the basics of coronavirus.
4. 57% of people have shopped online from a small business since the pandemic started . . . and almost half of those people say it’s the first time they’ve ever done that.
5. California condors have returned to Sequoia National Park for the first time in almost 50 years. And experts think they may be back at the park because they felt comfortable there while it was shut down.