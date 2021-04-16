Go Fly a Kite this weekend in Oswego!
If you are looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, the Oswegoland Park District has a super fun event on Saturday! It’s dubbed the Earth Day Kite Fly. Now, Earth Day isn’t until the 22nd, but hey, who really cares!?
It starts at 10:00 at Prairie Pointe Park. It’s free and all ages are welcome to bring their own kits to fly, or just chill out and watch professional kite flyers performing stunts their gigantic kites! My grand-kids would LOVE this!
They’ll even have food trucks on site if (when) you get hungry.
- Grumpy Gaucho – 11:00am-6:30pm
- Rogue Farm to Curbside Kitchen – 4:00-6:30pm
So…let’s go fly a kite this weekend in Oswego!