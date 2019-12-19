George Strait: His 48-Year Marriage to Norma is a “Blessing”
George Strait has had a long, rewarding music career but he admits that he couldn’t do it without the love of his life, Norma.
During an interview with PEOPLE, Strait said that his marriage to Norma is a “blessing.”
The two got married in 1971, by eloping in Mexico. Then, they returned to Texas, for a gathering with friends and family.
George says that he and Norma do “almost everything together,” she’s even in his new video for “Codigo” serving up some of the singer’s tequila.
“We love each other and we still like each other,” says Strait. “A lot!”