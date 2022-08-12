98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
General Mills Brings Back Monsters

August 12, 2022 4:08PM CDT
For the first time in almost a decade, General Mills is bringing back Frute Brute Monster Cereal.

Frute Brute is now on store shelves alongside three other fan-favorite Monster Cereals, including Franken Berry, Count Chocula, and Boo-Berry.

All four Monster Cereals will be back in limited-edition release boxes designed by renowned American artist KAWS.

KAWS also designed corresponding collectible cereal prizes of each character, which are available as a set of four via an on-pack sweepstakes.

Each box of Monster Cereal in the lineup also comes with a unique code on the back that can be entered on kawsmonsters.com for a chance to win a set of KAWS-designed collectible prizes.

