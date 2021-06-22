      Weather Alert

Gary Allan Will Perform Free Concert with New Music in Nashville on Friday

Jun 22, 2021 @ 9:59am
Gary Allan to Perform Free Nashville Concert on Album Release Day

Gary Allan will celebrate the release of his new album, Ruthless, with a free one-hour live concert at Nashville’s newest downtown performance space, Assembly Hall, on release day, which is Friday (June 25th) at 8 p.m. CT. To sign up for free tickets, fans can visit https://umgn.us/RuthlessReleasePartyPR.

Gary will perform a selection of songs from Ruthless along with some of his biggest chart-topping hits. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a tasting of Gary’s Weed Cellars whiskey brand which will be available at the venue. He recently unveiled the whiskey in the music video for the lead single from Ruthless, “Waste of A Whiskey Drink.”

Gary said, “Ruthless is my first album in eight years and I cannot think of a better way to celebrate than playing on Lower Broad on release day. It feels great to be playing live shows again and to have new music makes it even more special.  I’m excited for fans to be able to get their hands on the new music and celebrate the release with me at the show.”

He’ll perform here, in Chicagoland, at the landmark Rialto Square Theatre, November 4th.  For tickets, visit the Rialto Square Theatre box office.

CHECK IT OUT

 

TAGS
#FreeConcert #GaryAllan #RialtoSquareTheatre
Popular Posts
Help is needed to set up 500 plus US 3x5 foot flags on Thursday June 17th
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Why Mosquitoes Love to Attack YOU
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Activities with the Highest Lightning Risk
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Fathers Day Gifts - Which Cost Little - But Mean Much
Right now, the American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage
Connect With Us Listen To Us On