Garth Brooks: Inviting Travis Kelce to Sing Was a ‘Joke’ – Or Was It?

By now you may have heard that Garth Brooks extended an invitation to Travis Kelce, to perform his iconic song, at the grand opening of his new Nashville establishment, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk.

Brooks had enjoyed Kelce’s impromptu rendition of his hit “Friends in Low Places,” at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

While Kelce has yet to get back to Garth, about plans to perform at his club, Garth says he understands that Travis is busy: “No, no, no, I didn’t expect the ‘Big Yeti” (Kelce’s nickname). That was a joke, right? He did me a great favor by singing, so I’m gonna give him another shot at the title if he wanted to come here. But, no, I couldn’t imagine that happening.” So Garth is kind of leaving it open; but Travis shouldn’t leave him hanging, right?

Besides, Garth, and Trisha Yearwood, who should perform at his new Nashville bar?