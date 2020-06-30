Garth Brooks Draws Huge Crowds To Drive-Ins Around The Country
Getty Images
Garth Brooks’ live drive-in concert on Saturday (June 27th) was viewed by more than 350,000 fans at drive-in theaters across North America. It was the first time anything like this had ever been done, and the show was recorded in Nashville with Garth’s full band.
He said, “This time, I was the fan and the people were the entertainment. Watching people all night from coast to coast, in Canada and here in the U.S., laughing, dancing, and singing, made me smile. It reminded me how much I miss the crazy, happy, and unpredictable life we lead as entertainers. For one night, things seemed . . . right.”