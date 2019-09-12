Garth Brooks Documentary Coming To A&E
Hey Garth Brooks fans, a new four-part documentary about the mega country star is coming to A&E.
Garth: The Road I’m On will be a part of the network’s Biography series and will take fans back to Brooks humble beginnings as well as take them through his rise to fame.
Brooks has always looked to A&E and its Biography series as the platform for his story, “They have interviewed all the people who would know what the true stories are, says Brooks, “so no matter how this turns out … I can’t say it isn’t the truth.”
Garth: The Road I’m On was produced by Film 45 and Endeavor Content and features interviews from wife, Trisha Yearwood, band members, family and friends and will be coming to Biography on A&E this Winter. Here’s the complete story from The Boot.