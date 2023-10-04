98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

GARTH BROOKS AND TRISHA YEARWOOD TO FILL IN AS HOSTS

October 4, 2023 8:23AM CDT
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are stepping in to host the 2023 Carter Work Project.

Taste of Country reports that this year marks the first time the former President and his wife Rosalynn have not been present at a Work Project since 1984.

According to local outlet Queen City News, Brooks and Yearwood are leading approximately 900 volunteers per day to build 27 homes in a Charlotte, North Carolina neighborhood.

The couple has been involved in Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Work Project since 2007.

