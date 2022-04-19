Gabby Barrett Heads Back to ‘American Idol,’ This Time as a Mentor

Gabby Barrett may be a big country star now; but she used to be just like the American Idol hopefuls who are vying to be in her shoes.
Barrett will return to where it all started on the Idol stage as a mentor.
She will be helping season 20 contestants during the April 24th show.
Other former Idol contestants will return this season to the mentor seat including Jimmie Allen, Lauren Alaina, and Chayce Beckham.
Outside of the country music world, other Idol contestants like Jordin Sparks, Rubben Studdard, and David Cook will make a return and Bebe Rexha will also sit in the mentoring chair.
Who is your favorite former American Idol?