FRISKY FRIDAY UPDATE: Not ForePlay… ChorePlay. Would YOU Do It?
man taking red condom on woman's pocket and thumb up on woman's back for safe sex concept
Here’s a new made-up word for you: CHOREPLAY. That’s when either member of a couple . . . offers a SEXUAL FAVOR, in exchange for the other to do a chore, around the house.
I guess this is one way to get the house SPOTLESS.
Of course, there’s some controversy around it . . . one relationship counselor says, quote, “Ultimately, you may feel like you’re in a transactional relationship, constantly bartering to get your needs met. And that doesn’t feel good.”
So if you’re worried about that, or that choreplay is reinforcing bad gender stereotypes, or that chores are just part of adult life – which shouldn’t require rewards like you’re six years old, or whatever . . . here’s an alternative.
Some couples say they do “chore dates” . . . where they tackle a tough project at home together, then go have a nice dinner and get-it-on. (New York Post)