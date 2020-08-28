FRISKY FRIDAY: Show Us Your Man Thighs – Short Shorts Now the Better Look for Men?

According to the consensus on TikTok and Twitter, the best length for men’s shorts is . . . a five-and-a-half-inch inseam. Those are short shorts that will show off a lot of THIGH . . . but women say it makes men look taller and it’s more flattering to their legs.
It’s time to get rid of your baggy cargo shorts . . . or even your respectable knee-length khaki shorts. Because, apparently, the ladies want to see them thighs, boys.
According to the consensus on TikTok and Twitter, the best length for men’s shorts is . . . a five-and-a-half-inch inseam. That means they stop WELL above the knee.
The more traditional length for men’s shorts is a seven-inch inseam. So, um, depending on your math, this could, let’s say… dangle a problem.
But TONS of women are now saying short shorts just look better on men; that it makes them look taller and it’s more flattering to their legs.
So, yeah? Is it finally time to turn your meaty thighs into an asset?
