FRISKY FRIDAY OFFLINE: Couples Who Meet on Apps are More Happy – or Less?

October 6, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Study:  Couples Who Meet on Apps Are Less Happy
Couples who meet on dating apps tend to be unhappier in their marriages – that’s the upshot of a study from Arizona State University
Of the 923 couples in the study, 49.3% of participants met online, and the rest met offline, through work, in college, or in a bar or club.

While the reason remains unclear, scientists speculate that the decrease of satisfaction might be due in part to the stigma of meeting online.

Couples who meet online are also more likely to suffer higher degrees of marginalization.  For example, they may be a member of the LGBTQ+ community, or may be dating interracially.

This marginalization could also have an impact on their relationship happiness.

