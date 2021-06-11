Weather Alert
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY FUN OR F-ed UP? Gen Z Singles Will Stamp You with Ink, If They Like You
Jun 11, 2021 @ 10:01am
Gen Z Singles Are Stamping Strangers’ Skin with their Names and Instagram Handles on Nights Out
Here’s a weird dating trend you likely never saw coming, and surprise: It’s driven by
TikTok
. Women from the U.K. are posting videos, on TikTok, of themselves, as they unbox personalized stamps – which they then use to stamp their information onto the arms of potential love interests.
The stamps usually include information like the person’s name, number, and
Instagram
handle.
The idea is the stamps “
brand
” someone who catches your eye.
Those who love the method say it eliminates potentially awkward rejection that comes with approaching someone in a more traditional way. Those who don’t say it’s just weird for someone to think he or she can walk right up to you and put ink on your skin.
One woman’s stamp, for example, says, “
You’re fine, hit me up…Certified hot girl,
” as well as her
Snapchat
and Instagram handles.
See more, here: (
Daily Mail
)
