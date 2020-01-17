FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Barack Obama’s Birthday Message To Michelle Gets Big Love
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 30: Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama signs copies of her new book 'Becoming' during a book signing event at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, November 30, 2018 in New York City. The former first lady's memoir has sold more than 2 million copies in all formats in North America during its first 15 days on the market, according to a statement released on Friday by Penguin Random House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Barack Obama publicly wished his wife, Michelle Obama, a happy birthday, Friday… And that wasn’t the end of it… by a long shot!
The former president shared really cute black-and-white photobooth pictures of them, together, on Twitter. Obama wrote, “In every scene, you are my star. Happy birthday, baby!”
Many people have retweeted the birthday wish; and have commented on Barack’s words to the former First Lady. One person said, “Oh my God! So cute.” While another person tweeted “Couple goals.”