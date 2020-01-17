      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Barack Obama’s Birthday Message To Michelle Gets Big Love

Jan 17, 2020 @ 12:21pm
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 30: Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama signs copies of her new book 'Becoming' during a book signing event at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, November 30, 2018 in New York City. The former first lady's memoir has sold more than 2 million copies in all formats in North America during its first 15 days on the market, according to a statement released on Friday by Penguin Random House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Barack Obama publicly wished his wife, Michelle Obama, a happy birthday, Friday…  And that wasn’t the end of it…  by a long shot!

The former president shared really cute black-and-white photobooth pictures of them, together, on Twitter.  Obama wrote, “In every scene, you are my star.  Happy birthday, baby!”

Many people have retweeted the birthday wish; and have commented on Barack’s words to the former First Lady.  One person said, “Oh my God!  So cute.” While another person tweeted “Couple goals.”

NEWARK, NJ – OCTOBER 19: Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally in support of Democratic candidate Phil Murphy, who is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno for the governor of New Jersey on October 19, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. This is Obama’s first return to the campaign trail to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidates in New Jersey and Virginia as they prepare for next month’s elections. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

