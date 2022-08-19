98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FRONTAL: Do You Drive Barefoot – or Bare?

August 19, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Los Angeles Man Leaves Car Crash Absolutely Naked

Onlookers were shocked after a Los Angeles man left the scene of a car accident – completely in the buff.

The crash occurred August 12th at midday at Victory Boulevard and Lester Avenue.  Footage, uploaded to Twitter, shows a naked man leaving the blue truck involved in the accident.  He’s wearing absolutely nothing.

However, he is shown to be covering his southern region with an article of clothing, which he later drops.

According to the LAPD, no one was seriously injured in the crash.

See more, here:  (NY Post)

