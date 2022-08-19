FRISKY FRIDAY FRONTAL: Do You Drive Barefoot – or Bare?

Onlookers were shocked after a Los Angeles man left the scene of a car accident – completely in the buff.

The crash occurred August 12th at midday at Victory Boulevard and Lester Avenue. Footage, uploaded to Twitter, shows a naked man leaving the blue truck involved in the accident. He’s wearing absolutely nothing.

However, he is shown to be covering his southern region with an article of clothing, which he later drops.

According to the LAPD, no one was seriously injured in the crash.

See more, here: (NY Post)