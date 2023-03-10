FRISKY FRIDAY FRIEND-WITH-IMAGINARY-BENEFITS: Have You Been in an Imaginationship?

This describes a romantic connection that is at least 50% in your head… whether you’re imagining a romantic date, deciding their personality traits, or envisioning meeting their parents.

It’s a pretty big deal it seems… The #imaginationship tag has already garnered 13.9 million views.

Comments describe the disappointing contrast between fantasy and reality.

User @fiakova posts her conundrum, writing: “When you’re trying to figure out how to respond to his dry message because he’s your favorite imaginationship and you like to keep seeing his name pop up.”

One user recommends leaving the real-life man behind, and “continue dating the him in your head.”

