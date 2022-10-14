98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FREAK-OUT: ‘Bucket Bunnies’ Are Out to Steal Husbands!

October 14, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Domestic female Mini lop eared dwarf rabbit with dark grey fur eating fresh green parsley herbs from a plant pot in backyard garden Cornwall U.K.

Thousands of line-workers have gone to Florida to repair electrical lines – and their wives are hopping mad about it.  They have taken to social media with a message:  Stay away from my man.

The concern is that single Florida women will attempt to “steal” some of these men away from their families.

I stand with all the lineman wives as they prepare to take on Florida’s bucket bunnies,” user @ohhmtee posted on TikTok.

The hashtags #linemen, #linewife, and #bucketbunny now have hundreds of millions of views on the platform.

However, others say the responsibility should fall on the men.

User @cassiehouse encourages single women in Florida to post about the linemen they see on Tinder – so their wives can catch them hunting Bunnies.

