FRISKY FRIDAY FREAK-OUT: ‘Bucket Bunnies’ Are Out to Steal Husbands!

Thousands of line-workers have gone to Florida to repair electrical lines – and their wives are hopping mad about it. They have taken to social media with a message: Stay away from my man.

The concern is that single Florida women will attempt to “steal” some of these men away from their families.

“I stand with all the lineman wives as they prepare to take on Florida’s bucket bunnies,” user @ohhmtee posted on TikTok.

The hashtags #linemen, #linewife, and #bucketbunny now have hundreds of millions of views on the platform.

However, others say the responsibility should fall on the men.

User @cassiehouse encourages single women in Florida to post about the linemen they see on Tinder – so their wives can catch them hunting Bunnies.

