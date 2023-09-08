FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR: Which 4 Traits Make Your Perfect Partner? THESE
September 8, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Study: These Four Traits Make The Perfect Partner
A Western Kentucky University study reveals the four traits which may offer to relationship bliss:
A positive outlook, accessibility, a balance of sociability, and similar attractiveness and intelligence between partners.
Scientists gave 171 couples fictional situations, like finding a partner’s secret Tinder profile, and seeing what their responses would be.
Interestingly, positive traits increased with age, suggesting people learn from past relationship mistakes.
Jealousy, insecurity, lack of communication, anti-social behaviors, and realizing you’re mis-matched are associated with more relationship problems.
I actually think there is a fifth perfect partner trait: Choreplay. Think about it. 😉
(Check out more, here: dailymail.co.uk)
