FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR: Which 4 Traits Make Your Perfect Partner? THESE

A Western Kentucky University study reveals the four traits which may offer to relationship bliss:

A positive outlook, accessibility, a balance of sociability, and similar attractiveness and intelligence between partners.

Scientists gave 171 couples fictional situations, like finding a partner’s secret Tinder profile, and seeing what their responses would be.

Interestingly, positive traits increased with age, suggesting people learn from past relationship mistakes.

Jealousy, insecurity, lack of communication, anti-social behaviors, and realizing you’re mis-matched are associated with more relationship problems.

I actually think there is a fifth perfect partner trait: Choreplay. Think about it. 😉

(Check out more, here: dailymail.co.uk)