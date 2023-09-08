98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR: Which 4 Traits Make Your Perfect Partner? THESE

September 8, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR: Which 4 Traits Make Your Perfect Partner? THESE
Getty Images
Study:  These Four Traits Make The Perfect Partner 
A Western Kentucky University study reveals the four traits which may offer to relationship bliss: 
A positive outlook, accessibility, a balance of sociability, and similar attractiveness and intelligence between partners.

Scientists gave 171 couples fictional situations, like finding a partner’s secret Tinder profile, and seeing what their responses would be.

Interestingly, positive traits increased with age, suggesting people learn from past relationship mistakes.

Jealousy, insecurity, lack of communication, anti-social behaviors, and realizing you’re mis-matched are associated with more relationship problems.

I actually think there is a fifth perfect partner trait:  Choreplay.  Think about it.  😉

(Check out more, here:  dailymail.co.uk)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
More about:
#ChorePlay
#DailyMailUK
#FriskyFriday
#Tinder
#WesternKentuckyUniversity
#WKU

Popular Posts

1

Lainey Wilson's Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Someone at Work Drives You Nuts? Do THIS.
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

Holiday: Devour Treats + Enjoy - Don't Mess with Kids' Minds About It

Recent Posts