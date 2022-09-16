FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR-PLAY: Four Minutes Can Reveal a LOT

Researchers from the University of Warwick have found that you can develop a sense of someone’s personality, after just four minutes of chatting.

Participants first talked to strangers, using a digital messenger. Then, they engaged in small talk. After that, they were able to pick up on personality traits, like extraversion (an “out-going,” not shy personality trait).

These assumptions, based on small talk, can influence how people communicate with one another, going forward.

“Our work highlights the importance of regular ‘small talk’ communication, even when it doesn’t seem relevant or important,” researchers said.

Find more, here: (dailymail.co.uk)