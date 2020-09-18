      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: You May Be the Best at Getting It On, If You Do THIS.

Sep 18, 2020 @ 9:57am

…Eat Peanut Butter for Breakfast.  People Who Do Are the Best at Getting-It-On.

People who eat peanut butter for breakfast are most likely to be, quote, “passionate lovers,” according to a new study.  And people who skip breakfast are most likely to be introverts.

 

Here’s one reason why you shouldn’t skip breakfast:  If you eat the right thing, apparently it turns you into some kind of SEXUAL MAGICIAN.

According to a new study, people who eat peanut butter for breakfast are most likely to be, quote, “passionate lovers.”

The survey also reveals that people who eat a bowl of cereal are most likely to be dependable . . .

And people who eat a banana are most likely to be stressed.

Also, at least a quarter of people skip breakfast every day.  And those people are most likely to be introverts.

Get a little taste of more, here:  (Daily Mirror)

