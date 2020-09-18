FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: You May Be the Best at Getting It On, If You Do THIS.

People who eat peanut butter for breakfast are most likely to be, quote, “passionate lovers,” according to a new study. And people who skip breakfast are most likely to be introverts.
According to a new study, people who eat peanut butter for breakfast are most likely to be, quote, “passionate lovers.”
The survey also reveals that people who eat a bowl of cereal are most likely to be dependable . . .
And people who eat a banana are most likely to be stressed.
Also, at least a quarter of people skip breakfast every day. And those people are most likely to be introverts.
