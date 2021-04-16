FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Would You Try an ‘Open Relationship’?
Waist photo of man and woman holding hands while sitting on a couch
Would You Be Interested in an Open Relationship? A Huge Number of Americans Say Yes
A new survey asked 9,400 Americans how interested they’d be in an OPEN RELATIONSHIP – in which, quote, “you could date more than one person simultaneously.”
And 28% of Americans say they’d be interested, including about-one-in-seven, who’d be VERY interested.
13% of people say they’re not really interested . . . and only 52% have zero interest. In other words, it’s basically a coin flip whether your partner is totally against it or not.
Men are much more likely than women, to say that they’re interested in an open relationship, 34% to 23%.
And people under 34 are WAY more interested than older adults. Almost half of people under 34 are interested . . . versus 13% of people over 55.
Open here, for more: (YouGov)