      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Would You Try an ‘Open Relationship’?

Apr 16, 2021 @ 9:12am
Waist photo of man and woman holding hands while sitting on a couch

Would You Be Interested in an Open Relationship?  A Huge Number of Americans Say Yes

 

A new survey asked 9,400 Americans how interested they’d be in an OPEN RELATIONSHIP – in which, quote, “you could date more than one person simultaneously.”

And 28% of Americans say they’d be interested, including about-one-in-seven, who’d be VERY interested.

13% of people say they’re not really interested . . . and only 52% have zero interest.  In other words, it’s basically a coin flip whether your partner is totally against it or not.

Men are much more likely than women, to say that they’re interested in an open relationship, 34% to 23%.

And people under 34 are WAY more interested than older adults.  Almost half of people under 34 are interested . . . versus 13% of people over 55.

Open here, for more:  (YouGov)

TAGS
#FriskyFriday #OpenRelationship
Popular Posts
IRS Sending Out 'Plus-Up' Stimulus Checks - Happy Tax Day!
Killer whales attack fishing boat near Spain
Today is the Grand Opening of Bishop's Hill Winery in Joliet!
Dolly Parton ice cream is out now!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Your Desk a Healthier & More Comfortable Work Space