FRISKY FRIDAY ‘FRIENDS’: We’re Not as Friendly with Exes as We Used to Be

Are you friends with any of your exes?
A poll conducted by YouGov finds just eight percent of Britons report being friends with their exes, while 51-percent said they aren’t friends with any of their ex-partners, and 37-percent said they were friends with one or some of their exes.
The study also reveals that men were more likely than women to stay friends with at least one of their ex-partners; as they may be more likely to “pocket” them, that is “save them for later, maybe.”
Or, they feel bad that they cheated…? People who said they did the dumping were more likely to say they’d prefer to remain friends with an ex, compared to those who were dumped.
But it does not indicate how the dynamic changes, when children are part of the decision.
Other findings:
